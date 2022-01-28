Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Lowered by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises about 4.2% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Oshkosh worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after buying an additional 372,419 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSK stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.33. 6,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

