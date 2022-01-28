OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of OSI Systems worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

