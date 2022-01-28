OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.84, but opened at $84.76. OSI Systems shares last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

