Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Up 0.6%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 205,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 183,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

