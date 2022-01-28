Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report $444.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.70 million and the highest is $444.80 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OUT opened at $23.59 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

