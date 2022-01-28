Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 6.9%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $41.96. 37,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,825,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

