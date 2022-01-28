Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.83

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

