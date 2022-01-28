Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 302,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.49% of Oxford Industries worth $235,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $248,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.