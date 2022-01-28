Oxygen Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Oxygen has a market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.