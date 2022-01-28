PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.62 million and approximately $214,900.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007309 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011177 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,058,608,383 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

