Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 13,564 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.