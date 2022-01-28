Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $143.00 at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.28. 9,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.36. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,647,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.