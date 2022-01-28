Pallapay (PALLA) Market Cap Hits $13.36 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $420,078.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.31 or 0.06689767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,771.79 or 0.99783978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,249,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

