Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Panther Securities (LON:PNS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price objective on the stock.

Panther Securities stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.71) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.63 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. Panther Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.72).

About Panther Securities

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

