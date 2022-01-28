Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Cap of $410,199.73

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $410,199.73 and $159,863.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

