Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.90) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.50) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 587.50 ($7.93).

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 575 ($7.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.53. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 432.60 ($5.84) and a one year high of GBX 619 ($8.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,073.15).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

