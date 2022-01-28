Parametrica Management Ltd Buys 14,475 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 14.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $294.64 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $819.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

