Parametrica Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 1.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Shares of BIDU opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.