Parametrica Management Ltd Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 3.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

