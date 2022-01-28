Parametrica Management Ltd Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 140.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 1.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,348,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,371,000 after purchasing an additional 145,014 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,470 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in JD.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,510,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,351,000 after purchasing an additional 98,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

