Parametrica Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 304.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $111.79 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

