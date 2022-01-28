Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. JetBlue Airways makes up approximately 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Raymond James cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

