Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,582.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,810.20 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,844.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,823.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

