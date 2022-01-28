Parametrica Management Ltd Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,426 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 2.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

NYSE SYF opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

