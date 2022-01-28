Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Paramount Group worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

