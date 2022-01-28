Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $12.88 on Major Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.88 or 0.00035357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $40.09 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,088 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

