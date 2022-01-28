Particl Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.06 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Particl has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and $15,381.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00005033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00485215 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,910 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

