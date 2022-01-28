Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.46

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 5854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $494.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,760,000 after acquiring an additional 524,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

