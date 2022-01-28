Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTTA opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12. Pasithea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

