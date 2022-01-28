Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.59

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.59 and traded as high as C$12.34. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 307,914 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSI shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 49.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.59.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.