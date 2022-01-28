Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RGDCF opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37. Patriot Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71.

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

