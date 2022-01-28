Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RGDCF opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37. Patriot Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
