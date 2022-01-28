Pax Dollar 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.97 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.69 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00084350 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.