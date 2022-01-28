PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a growth of 349.0% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXGYF opened at $0.73 on Friday. PAX Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

