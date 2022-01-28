Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.98. Paychex posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $138.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

