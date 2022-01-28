Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 261,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,132,527 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $4.52.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $39,660,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

