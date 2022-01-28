PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Lindsell Train Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Lindsell Train Ltd lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 14.4% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 0.34% of PayPal worth $1,044,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

