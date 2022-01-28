PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.09. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

