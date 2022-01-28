PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Update

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBBK opened at $13.75 on Friday. PB Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

