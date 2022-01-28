PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.92). Scotiabank also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.87) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

