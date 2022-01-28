PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stake Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of PBF Energy worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

