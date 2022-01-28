PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.38%.
Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,527. The company has a market cap of $289.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 109.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.
PCSB Financial Company Profile
PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.
