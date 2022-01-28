PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,527. The company has a market cap of $289.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 109.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

