PEAKDEFI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $516,801.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $109.79 million and $516,801.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00105330 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,637,829,930 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,868,170 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.