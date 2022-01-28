Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 610 at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 610 ($8.23) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.96) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.55) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 705.83 ($9.52).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 604.60 ($8.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 607.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 689.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.92).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

