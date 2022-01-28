Pearson (PSON) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Pearson (LON: PSON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2022 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 610 ($8.23). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 585 ($7.89) to GBX 625 ($8.43). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.96) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/14/2021 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 625 ($8.43). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Pearson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 930 ($12.55) price target on the stock.

LON PSON opened at GBX 609 ($8.22) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 607.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 689.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.92). The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

