PegNet Tops One Day Volume of $1,648.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 69% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. PegNet has a total market cap of $83,128.17 and $1,648.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.00 or 0.06581047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,879.37 or 0.99714510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051605 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

