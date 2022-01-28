Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Penske Automotive Group worth $61,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,609,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.