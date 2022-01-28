Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 184.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.58% of Pentair worth $69,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

