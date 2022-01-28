Peony Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,770.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $22.70 million and $68,770.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00028206 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 108,553,892 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

