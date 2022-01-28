Peoples Bancorp Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 370,482 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

