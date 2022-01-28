Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers expects that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $249,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 81.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

